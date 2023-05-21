Greek election live: Mitsotakis takes the lead

Follow Euronews' live blog for all the developments from the Greek parliamentary elections.
Incumbent Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is in the lead, according to the preliminary exit poll result announced immediately after the closure of polling stations.
Welcome to Euronews' live coverage of the Greek parliamentary elections 2023, as we bring you real-time updates and in-depth analysis of this pivotal event.
"A stable and independent government": What have the front runners promised?
Kyriakos Mitsotakis is in the lead according to the exit poll. "A stable and independent government" was what he asked of his voters.
A read on how the front runners' last appeal went:
Healthy turnout
The Minister of Internal Affairs and Organization, Michalis Stavrianoudakis, said the voter turnout until 17:00 local time, two hours before the closure of polls, was 48.76%.
57.78% of the registered voters turned out in the previous election.
New Democracy, which has been in power for four years, has received between 36 and 40% of the vote, ahead of the left-wing Syriza party of former head of government Alexis Tsipras, which has obtained between 25 and 29% of the vote, according to the local Greek TV stations.
Incumbent Mitsotakis in the lead
With the closure of polling stations, preliminary exit poll results, calculated on the basis of 80% of the total sample, have put the incumbent Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the lead.
First exit poll out soon
The first exit poll is expected to be out at 19:00 local time (16:00 GMT) as soon as polling stations close. Incumbent Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be watching the exit polls from the New Democracy Party's headquarters.
Welcome to our Greece election live blog as we wait for the polls to close at 19:00 local time.
We'll be updating throughout the evening and into the early hours of Monday morning as results start to come in with the latest developments and analysis.