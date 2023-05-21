Greek election: Second poll likely as Mitsotakis seeks majority

The ruling New Democracy party secured a clear win in Greece's elections but a second poll looks likely to complete a decisive outright majority.
The Greek election is likely to head to a second poll as Incumbent Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' New Democracy party failed to win an outright majority despite a commanding win.
The centre-right ruling party secured double the number of votes compared to its closest rivals SYRIZA, bettering the 2019 figures.
“Without a doubt, the political earthquake that occurred today calls on us all to speed up the process for a definitive government solution so our country can have an experienced hand at its helm as soon as possible," Mitsotakis said in his address to the nation overnight.
A new vote, likely in late June or early July, will be held with a new electoral law which gives bonus seats to the winning party, making it easier for it to form a government on its own – matching Mitsotakis' ambition.
Here's a round-up of the count so far:
- With more than 95% of the votes counted, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is the front runner, whose Now Democracy are ahead of rivals SYRIZA by double the number of seats.
- A second vote is likely since none of the parties managed to secure an outright majority with 50% of the total votes.
- We do not have updates from the polling stations set up in 35 countries around the world.
- The second election is likely to be held in June 25 or July 2, after constitutional procedures are completed.
- The party with the highest number of seats in the second election, if it happens, will get bonus seats – helping to form a majority government.
With less than 5% of the votes left to be counted, not much has changed.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' conservative party has 145 seats, followed by SYRIZA's tally of 72.
Now Democracy has surpassed its 2019 tally in terms of number of votes secured.
The count is expected to be completed soon.
Early celebrations for New Democracy
Supporters of Greece's Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis shout slogans outside the headquarters of his party in Athens, Greece.
Supporters of New Democracy party celebrated the party's landslide win earlier today at the main polling kiosk at Syntagma square, Athens.
Election results "extremely negative" for SYRIZA
SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said the election result, that saw his party trail by 20 percentage points behind the ruling Conservatives, was “extremely negative.”
“I called [Kyriakos] Mitsotakis to congratulate him. Battles have both wins and losses. Our collective [party] bodies will convene immediately to assess the results. There will be another battle. We must immediately make all the changes that are needed," he said, speaking from SYRIZA's headquarters.
He also thanked "the thousands who honored us and the members and friends of SYRIZA for fighting this difficult electoral battle.”
Second vote to be "critical and final"
Alexis Tsipras, leader of the Progressive Alliance said the new vote will be "critical and final," adding that the electoral cycle could still topple the balance on his side.
With over 90% of the votes counted, Tsripas' SYRIZA trail leading New Democracy by double figures.
Tsipras congratulates Mitsotakis on phone
Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras congatulated by telephone New Democracy leader and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on his party's victory before the latter addressed the nation, according to SYRZIA sources.
Mitsotakis: "Only strong governments can proceed with bold reforms"
Kyriakos Mitsotakis has re-affirmed his intent of forming a majority government in his first address since the ballot boxes opened for counting.
"New Democracy has the endorsement of the Greek people to govern with absolute majority," he said, hinting a second election.
"Without any doubt the political earthquake makes us to accelerate our path. Only strong governments can proceed with bold reforms," he added.
Mitsotakis had appealed voters for a "strong and independent government" in his pre-election speeches.
New Democracy marching towards a win, majority unlikely
With just 20% of the votes remaining to be counted, New Democracy leads with 145 seats.
Here's the full breakdown:
NEW DEMOCRACY: 40.79%, 145 seats
SYRIZA: 20.06%, 72 seats
PASOK: 11.71%, 42 seats
KKE: 7.13%, 25 seats
GREEK SOLUTION: 4.48%, 16 seats
Other parties without a parliament seat: 15.80%
Who is Kyriakos Mitsotakis?
A former banking executive, the 55-year-old Harvard graduate was born into a political dynasty that produced a former prime minister, a former foreign minister and the current Mayor of Athens. Mitsotakis has led New Democracy — Greece's right-of-centre pole for the past half century — since 2016, steering it closer to the political centre with a pro-reform and pro-business agenda.
Elected prime minister in 2019, he has been credited with Greece's successful handling of the pandemic and of two crises with neighbouring Turkey, while overseeing high growth and job creation. But a wiretapping scandal and a railway disaster damaged his ratings.
Nevertheless, Mitsotakis has argued against any post-electoral coalition deal, saying Greece needs a strong government to ensure stability and a return to investment grade for its bonds — ending the last salient reminder of the 2009-2018 financial crisis. Going to a second election would suit him due to the seat bonus, though he's suggested that a third election might be on the cards, if needed.
