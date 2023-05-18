By Euronews with AP, EVN

Leaders of the G7 nations are gathering in Japan for their latest summit at which the war in Ukraine and China's increasingly assertive foreign policy are expected to be high on the agenda

In Japan, police closed roads and cleared crowds from historic central Hiroshima on Thursday, in advance of the arrival of leaders for the Group of Seven summit from May 19 to 21.

The G7 is an informal group of leading industrialised nations consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Dozens of police officers lined the road approaching the Peace Memorial Park, which houses the Atomic Bomb Dome, preserved as a reminder of the world's first atomic attack in 1945.

Japan is the current host of the G7.

EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen touched down on the eve of the summit to a warm welcome.

The talks are seen as vital for the EU chief to address key areas where members' cooperation can make a difference, in particular the war in Ukraine, security and economic resilience.

EU Council President Charles Michel also arrived in Hiroshima on Thursday.

Another topic on the agenda will be Beijing's increasingly assertive foreign policy, especially over Taiwan.

Shortly after arriving in Hiroshima, Italian premier Giorgia Meloni sat down with her Japanese counterpart and G7 president Fumio Kushida.

Meloni thanked Kushida for the warm welcome to the summit, and that she was looking forward to discussing avenues to secure peace and stability.

Kishida also planned to hold meetings with US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak later in the day before the wider summit kicks off Friday.

The world leaders are expected to again strongly condemn Russia’s war on Ukraine while pledging continuing support for Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join the session virtually.