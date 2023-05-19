Watch: Spouses of G7 leaders enjoy tea ceremony in Hiroshima

The spouses of the G7 leaders who kicked off high-level talks in the Japanese city of Hiroshima enjoyed a tea ceremony hosted by Yuko Kishida, the wife of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Yuko Kishida welcomed the German politician and wife of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britta Ernst, the US First Lady, Jill Biden, the businesswoman and wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murthy, and German physician and husband of Ursula von der Leyen, Heiko von der Leyen.

The G7 includes Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union.

Over the three-day summit, the leaders are due to discuss efforts to strengthen the global economy, Russia's war in Ukraine, and China's increasingly assertive foreign policy.