France promises Ukraine more light tanks and armoured vehicles

By Euronews with AP

As Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits key European allies, France promises Kyiv more light tanks and armoured vehicles.

France has promised to send dozens more light tanks and armoured vehicles to Ukraine and provide training for soldiers and other assistance.

The announcement came following a meeting on Sunday night in Paris between French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a joint statement following some three hours of talks, Macron promised to “train and equip” several Ukrainian battalions and provide them with “dozens of armoured vehicles and light tanks”.

Following the meeting, France described its support for Kyiv's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity as “unwavering”, adding that its political, economic, humanitarian, and military aid will continue “for as long as necessary”.

Zelenskyy is on a whirlwind tour of European capitals aimed at shoring up military and financial support from Kyiv’s key allies ahead of his country’s planned spring counteroffensive against Russia forces.

Earlier, the Ukrainian leader met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin earlier on Sunday, a day after the German government announced a new military aid package worth some €2.7bn.

Zelenskyy thanked Scholz for the support, saying Germany is now second only behind the United States in providing aid to Ukraine.