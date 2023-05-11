By Euronews

In an interview, Ukrainian president discussed security and Kyiv's preparations for an anticipated counteroffensive.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to give Russia an "unpleasant surprise" when Ukraine's counteroffensive begins in a new interview.

President Zelenskyy also discussed a wide range of topics including security, the Eurovision Song Contest and Ukraine’s military operation in general.

While Ukraine is still awaiting more weapon deliveries from its Western partners, Zelenskky said more time is needed.

"We are expecting appropriate armoured equipment. It comes in parts, and with that amount, you can move forward... But we will lose a lot of people. I believe that this is impossible. We need to wait. We need some more time" he said.

I am not ready to communicate with you, to say when we will be advancing, because I think you understand me. Because to some extent, this prepares the enemy. And therefore, I would like it to be an unpleasant surprise, not the other way around. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy maintained the approach will be simple and that his forces will do everything to make the enemy run.

"I think we will achieve the appropriate result. But to say that immediately after this counteroffensive the full sovereignty of Ukraine will be restored, I can't say that yet, because it's a war," he concluded.