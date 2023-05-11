By Sasha Vakulina

Kyiv claims to have defeated one of Russia's emblematic brigades, while Moscow says its airborne forces are restraining Ukrainian advancements around Bakhmut.

Ukrainian forces have conducted successful counterattacks around Bakhmut, says the latest assessment by the Institute for the Study of War [ISW]. These were made following statements by the Ukrainian military that Russian forces in Bakhmut had been pushed back by up to 2 km in some areas.

Geolocated footage indicates that Ukrainian forces likely conducted limited counterattacks north of Khromove, immediately west of Bakhmut, and northwest of Bila Hora, which is 14 kilometres southwest of Bakhmut. And they made marginal advances in these areas.

Ukrainian sources claimed on 9 May that Kyiv's forces destroyed two companies of the 72nd Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 3rd Army Corps near Bakhmut. One company consists of up to 200 soldiers.

