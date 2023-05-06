Coronation live blog: King Charles III to be crowned today

10:53

Key events and timings

Here are all the key events lined-up for the coronation day, in BST:

10:20 am: The King and the Queen Consort's carriage procession starts from Buckingham Palace.

10:53 am: The King and the Queen Consort arrive at Westminster Abbey.

11:00 am: The service begins after King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, enter through the great west door.

12:00 pm: The Archbishop of Canterbury crowns King Charles III.

1:00 pm: The service ends, and the newly crowned King and Queen's procession back to Buckingham Palace begins.

1:45 pm: The King and the Queen receive a royal salute from the military in the garden after entering Buckingham Palace through the Centre Arch.

2:15 pm: The King and the Queen appear on the palace balcony with the members of the royal family to watch the Fly Past (if weather permits).