Coronation live blog: King Charles III to be crowned today

King Charles III will be crowned in Westminster Abbey alongside Queen Consort today, in the first Coronation service for nearly 70 years.
King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, will be crowned as the King and Queen of the UK and other Commonwealth realms later today, in a ceremony that has garnered global attention and esteemed guests.
Coronation live blog
Welcome to Euronews' live coverage of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla set to begin at 10:00 GMT.
We'll be updating throughout the day with the latest developments, starting with the procession all the way to the Fly Past.
The royal superfans
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were cheered by the public throughout the procession despite the rain pouring down.
Some of the most ardent royal supporters waited for days in advance to witness the procession, camping in the British capital:
The King and the Queen are being escorted by the Sovereign’s Escort, comprising of about 160 soldiers on horseback. The Household Cavalry Mounted Band is leading the military procession.
It’s a much smaller procession than the one planned for the return route from the abbey when some 4,000 troops will feature in a spectacular display of pageantry.
The procession to Westminster Abbey is expected to take 23 minutes.
(AP)
Coronation procession starts
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are on their way to Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace.
The procession is using the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, built in Australia in 2012 commemorating the 60th anniversary of late Queen Elizabeth II's reign.
Who is behind #NotMyKing?
Read our story on the anti-monarchy group Republic – whose members were arrested earlier today in the build-up to the coronation.
Key events and timings
Here are all the key events lined-up for the coronation day, in BST:
10:20 am: The King and the Queen Consort's carriage procession starts from Buckingham Palace.
10:53 am: The King and the Queen Consort arrive at Westminster Abbey.
11:00 am: The service begins after King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, enter through the great west door.
12:00 pm: The Archbishop of Canterbury crowns King Charles III.
1:00 pm: The service ends, and the newly crowned King and Queen's procession back to Buckingham Palace begins.
1:45 pm: The King and the Queen receive a royal salute from the military in the garden after entering Buckingham Palace through the Centre Arch.
2:15 pm: The King and the Queen appear on the palace balcony with the members of the royal family to watch the Fly Past (if weather permits).
Members of anti-monarchy group arrested near Trafalgar Square
The anti-monarchy group Republic says several of its members have been arrested as they prepared to protest the coronation of King Charles III.
Police have said they will have a “low tolerance” for people seeking to disrupt the day, sparking criticism that they are clamping down on free speech.
(AP)
Which royals from Europe are attending the coronation?
The World's attention will be on Westminster Abbey today – yet, there are only a few invited to witness the coronation in person.
Here is a list of European royals who will be present to watch the defining moment unfold, and how they are related to King Charles III:
How is the UK preparing to welcome a new king?
The coronation of King Charles III has been the talk of the town for more than a week now, and the day is finally here. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has claimed that "no other country could put on such a dazzling show," attesting to the ceremony.
Watch how the UK built up to the pomp and pageantry:
https://www.euronews.com/video/2023/05/02/how-the-uk-is-preparing-to-welcome-a-new-king
Hot Topic
Learn more about