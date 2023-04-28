By Euronews, Sasha Vakulina

The latest analysis of satellite imagery from Ukraine by British intelligence suggests Russian occupiers are setting up defensive positions inside Europe's biggest nuclear power plant at Zaphorizhzhia.

Intelligence experts and defence think tanks say both sides are making last-minute preparations for Ukraine’s long-awaited counter-offensive.

The latest bulletin from Britain’s Ministry of Defence reports that Russian soldiers are busy building defensive positions within the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, while the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says Ukrainian forces are targeting ammunition dumps and supply depots behind the front lines.

