Extinction Rebellion climate protestors rally in London

By Euronews with AP

Climate activists took to the streets of London on Saturday, as Extinction Rebellion continued its planned four-day long protest in the UK capital.

The climate activist group held the second day of their protest in Westminster’s Parliament Square, as thousands carried signs and marched past the Houses of Parliament.

The group said that they were not planning to disrupt the London Marathon on Sunday after two other big UK sporting events were targeted by activists over the past week.

A Just Stop Oil protester interrupted a match at the world snooker championship on Monday by jumping on the table and releasing a packet of orange powder, causing play to be suspended.

On Saturday, the Grand National horse race was delayed after animal rights activists scaled fences around the perimeter of Aintree racecourse near Liverpool and got onto the track.

A total of 118 people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and public nuisance offences in a bid to disrupt the race.