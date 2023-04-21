Russian court decides anti-war schoolgirl can remain with her family

By Euronews with AP

A court in Russia has decided a schoolgirl who drew an anti-war drawing can stay with her family.

Thirteen-year-old Maria Moskaleva drew a picture at school last spring that carried the slogan, “Glory to Ukraine.”

The image set off procedures that resulted in her father Alexei Moskalev being sentenced in his absence to two years in prison just over three weeks ago for "discrediting" the Russian army.

He fled but has since been caught by authorities in Belarus.

The father and daughter have repeatedly criticised the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the Internet and at school, drawing attention to the killing of civilians.

At the start of the investigation by Russian authorities, the teenage girl was seized from her single father and sent to an orphanage.

Subsequently, conflicting information appeared about the possibility of releasing the girl into the custody of her mother.

Authorities have now decided they no longer have concerns about Maria being raised by her natural family.