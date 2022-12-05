Teenage girl dies after attack near school in southern Germany

A 14-year-old girl has died after being attacked by a man on her way to school, German police have confirmed.

Another teenage girl, aged 13, was also seriously injured in the incident in a residential area of Illerkirchberg -- between Stuttgart and Munich -- on Monday morning.

Both girls were initially rushed to hospital, where the older girl later succumbed to her injuries.

Police didn’t immediately say whether a weapon was used in the attack. German media report that the man had been carrying a knife.

The suspect reportedly fled into a nearby apartment building where officers later detained three men, including the suspected attacker.

The motive for the attack remains unclear.