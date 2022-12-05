English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Germany

Teenage girl dies after attack near school in southern Germany

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews  with AP, DPA
The incident occurred in the southwestern German village of Illerkirchberg.
The incident occurred in the southwestern German village of Illerkirchberg.   -   Copyright  AFP-TV

A 14-year-old girl has died after being attacked by a man on her way to school, German police have confirmed.

Another teenage girl, aged 13, was also seriously injured in the incident in a residential area of Illerkirchberg -- between Stuttgart and Munich -- on Monday morning.

Both girls were initially rushed to hospital, where the older girl later succumbed to her injuries.

Police didn’t immediately say whether a weapon was used in the attack. German media report that the man had been carrying a knife.

The suspect reportedly fled into a nearby apartment building where officers later detained three men, including the suspected attacker.

The motive for the attack remains unclear.