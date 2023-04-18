Putin visits Russian troops fighting in Ukraine

By Euronews

The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited his troops fighting in Ukraine.

It released a video early on Tuesday showing Putin visiting the headquarters of Russian forces in the southern Kherson region, with him receiving reports from the top military brass.

He then moved by helicopter to the HQ of the Russian National Guard in the Luhansk region to hear reports about the local situation.

The Kremlin said Putin was there to congratulate troops on the occasion of the Orthodox Easter holiday, which was celebrated on Sunday.

"It's important for me to hear your opinion on the situation, to listen to you, to exchange information," said the Russian president, according to their video.

It was his first trip to the Kherson region, since the start of the Ukraine invasion in February.

Russia annexed Kherson and Luhansk, along with the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, in September in a move that was slammed by most of the world as illegal.

In November, Ukrainian forces recaptured Kherson city, which shares the same name as the embattled region - one of their most significant victories since the invasion began.

Russia's army had pulled out of the regional capital, retreating to the other side of the Dnieper River.

Euronews could not independently verify the footage released by the Kremlin, which did not specify when the trip took place.

The visit marked the second visit by Putin to Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine in as many months.

During a visit to Mariupol in March, the Russian president was reportedly heckled by a woman, who is believed to have shouted "It's all lies, it's all for show".