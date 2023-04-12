War in Ukraine: Russia develops its defences in Zaporizhzhia region

By Euronews

Over recent weeks Russia has continued to develop extensive linear defences in the Zaporizhzhia region in southern Ukraine, according to the UK's Ministry of Defence. It added that Russia has now completed three layers of defensive zones across approximately 120 kilometres of the region.

These consist of a front line of forward combat positions, and then two zones of nearly continuous, more elaborate defences. Each zone is approximately 10 to 20 kilometres behind the one in front.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War says Russian forces constructed additional fortifications around Vasylivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian authorities add that Russian forces are intensively equipping and mining defensive positions in this direction out of fear of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

