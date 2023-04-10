By Euronews

Russia could call for a ceasefire during the upcoming Orthodox Easter on 16 April to delay Ukraine's counteroffensive, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Last year, Russia refused to issue a ceasefire during the same holiday in order to maintain pressure on Ukrainian forces during the battle for Mariupol.

“The Kremlin likely refused a ceasefire because Russian forces still held the initiative on the frontlines at the time, but sought a ceasefire months later over Orthodox Christmas to obtain additional time to prepare Russian forces for the winter offensive," the Study of War said.

This year could be different, however, because a ceasefire would disproportionately benefit Russian forces and allow them to secure their gains in Bakhmut and prepare their defences against Ukraine’s spring counteroffensive.

