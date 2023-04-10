Russian strikes continue despite Easter peace plea

By Euronews with AP and EBU

While Russia continues to focus on seizing Ukraine's industrial east, two other provinces - Kharkiv in the northeast and Zaporizhzhia in the southeast - came under missile fire on Sunday.

Residential areas were hit including a cluster of houses where a child was among the casualties.

In Kharkiv, which was recaptured by Ukrainian forces in September, two men were killed, another was hospitalised in a critical condition.

Ukraine came under missile, rocket and artillery fire, according to the country's military.

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referred to the strike on Zaporizhzhia, saying Russia "puts itself in even greater isolation from the world and from humanity" by hitting homes on the Orthodox Church's Palm Sunday.

The vast majority of Ukrainians with a religious affiliation identify as Orthodox Christian, a faith that observes Easter on 16 April this year.

Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby used their traditional Easter messages to highlight the war in Ukraine and other conflicts around the world.

The Zaporizhzhia region's governor, Yurii Malashko, said 18 communities in all were shelled. Three people were killed and five were wounded on Saturday, Malashko said.

Governor of the southern Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, said two communities were bombarded by Russian planes late Sunday, but he did not report any casualties.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force released for the first time footage of the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) being operated.

The video claimed that "over five months of combat operations, the Ukrainian NASAMS have destroyed over 100 enemy missiles and drones."

Watch the video above to find out more.