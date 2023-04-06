By Euronews with EBU

Firefighters have been deployed to tackle a wind-fuelled wildfire that broke out in a mountainous area in Tarifa, a municipality in the Spanish province of Cadiz, on Wednesday.

Firefighters on the ground and water-dropping aircraft continued to work overnight to tackle the blaze, the Andalusian Forest Fire Extinguishing Service said.

Firefighting efforts have been hampered by the areas' rocky terrain and strong winds, with gusts reported at around 70 kilometres per hour.

A severe winter drought is currently affecting large parts of Southern Europe with several areas in Spain particularly hard hit.

