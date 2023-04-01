WATCH: Northern Spain ravaged by more than 100 fires

More than one hundred illegally started fires ravaged northern Spain on Friday, according to authorities.

In total, 119 fires continued to rage on Friday afternoon in the region of Asturias and neighbouring Cantabria.

Of these fires, 91 were in Asturias. Hundreds of people were evacuated and several roads were closed.

At the worst point, there were 160 fires in the two mountainous regions famed for their forests but authorities said they were started by criminals.

Spain has faced a long drought after three years of inadequate rainfall. Seasonal fires, until now generally limited to summer, will become a feature of spring and autumn as a result of climate change, authorities warn.