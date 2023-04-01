A monster storm system has torn through the South and Midwest of the United States, spawning deadly tornadoes that shredded homes and shopping centres in Arkansas and causing a theatre roof to collapse during a heavy metal concert in Illinois.

At least one person was killed and more than two dozen were hurt, some critically, in the Little Rock area, authorities said. The town of Wynne in northeastern Arkansas was also devastated, and officials reported two dead there, along with destroyed homes and people trapped in the debris.

Authorities said a theatre roof collapsed during a tornado in Belvidere, Illinois, killing one person and injuring 28, five of them severely. The collapse occurred at the Apollo Theatre during a heavy metal concert in the town, located about 113 kilometres northwest of Chicago.

The Little Rock tornado tore first through neighbourhoods in the western part of the city and shredded a small shopping centre that included a Kroger grocery store. It then crossed the Arkansas River into North Little Rock and surrounding cities, where widespread damage was reported to homes, businesses and vehicles.