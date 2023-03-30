The Vatican says that Pope Francis is "gradually improving" after he was admitted to hospital with a respiratory infection on Wednesday, calling into question his participation in Palm Sunday and upcoming Holy Week events.

His hospitalisation raised fresh concerns over the health of the 86-year-old pontiff, who suffers from a number of medical conditions.

But the latest update from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed that Pope Francis had eaten breakfast, read the newspapers, and was working from his hospital room at Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

The Vatican also said that the pope was touched by the many messages he received.

Francis is scheduled to celebrate Palm Sunday this weekend, and it still isn’t clear how his medical condition might affect the Vatican’s Holy Week observances, which include Holy Thursday, Good Friday, the Easter Vigil, and Easter Sunday on 9 April.

Last year, Francis was replaced at various ceremonies due to problems associated with his right knee.