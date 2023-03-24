Ukraine's president has made his third visit in two days to areas that have felt the brunt of Russia's illegal invasion.

After visiting Kharkiv on Wednesday Volodymyr Zelenskyy went to Kherson on Thursday.

The eastern city is close to the frontline and was taken by Russian forces early in the war, but Ukrainian troops fought back and pushed out the occupiers late last year.

During his visit, the Ukrainian president spoke with the locals about restoring electricity and water in the area. He also inspected a bunker with dormitories for people to shelter in.

The presidential office said Zelenskyy also stopped at the village of Posad-Pokrovs'ke, mid-way between the cities of Kherson and Mykolaiv, where he viewed repairs to buildings and a power station.

The Dnieper River now marks the front line in the region, which is still partially occupied.

Kyiv's troops recaptured Kharkiv from the Russians last September as part of the same months-long counteroffensive that won back Kherson.

Zelenskyy’s visits to the region come as improving weather sets the stage for possible new offensives by both sides.