Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has claimed that Ukraine has 200,000 reserves preparing to attack along the eastern frontline of the conflict against Russia.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says Prigozhin‘s exaggerated statements about the imminent threat to Russian forces are likely an attempt to secure more supplies and reinforcements from the Russian Ministry of Defense to save his forces in Bakhmut.

Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that Wagner Group elements remain the main Russian force operating in the Bakhmut direction and that they have not yet lost their offensive capabilities.

Syrskyi noted that while Wagner forces still have a numerical advantage on the frontline, Ukrainian forces continue to exhaust the mercenaries here.

Russian forces continue to attack Ukrainian positions around Avdiivka, but Ukraine’s top ground forces commander said his forces would soon begin a counteroffensive after withstanding Russia’s brutal winter campaign.