Watch: Fireball erupts after missile hits apartment building in Zaporizhzhia

A missile slammed into an apartment building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least one person, Ukraine's president said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video on Wednesday showing what he said was a Russian missile slamming into the apartment building.

The video posted on Telegram appeared to be from CCTV cameras that captured the moment a missile hit the nine-storey residential block by a busy road.

Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry footage showed charred apartments on several stories of the affected buildings, with flames billowing from some of them.

Two children were among the wounded, said Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Anatolii Kurtiev, adding that 25 needed hospital treatment, with three in critical condition.

The city is about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest which has previously come under threat during the war.

Russia has denied targeting residential areas even though artillery and rocket strikes hit apartment buildings and civilian infrastructure on a daily basis.

Vladimir Rogov, an official with the Moscow-appointed regional administration for the Russian-occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, claimed the building was hit by a Ukrainian air defence missile that was launched to intercept a Russian missile.

He didn’t cite or offer any evidence to support his claim.

