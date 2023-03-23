French unions called for new nationwide protests next week after more than 1 million people demonstrated throughout the country Thursday against the government's attempt to enact pension reforms.

The country's Interior Ministry said around 119,000 people march in Paris - a record for the capital during the recent pension protests.

People vented their undiminished anger over the reform that President Emmanuel Macron forced through parliament earlier this week. The bill would increase France's minimum retirement age from 62 to 64. A move Macron argues is necessary to keep the system afloat.

Euronews correspondent Anelise Borges followed the march in Paris. Watch her report in the video player above to learn more about what happened at happened on the ground in France's capital.