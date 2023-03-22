Multiple people were killed and injured in a Russian strike on a high school in the Kyiv region, the regional military administration said Wednesday morning.

“A civilian site was damaged following the night attack by drones in the Kyiv region”, it wrote on Telegram, causing a fire to break out.

The military administration did not give further details.

Three people died, two were injured and one was rescued, according to the State Emergency Service (DSNS), which added that four people were probably still under the rubble.

The strike reportedly hit a high school in Rjychtchiv, a town about 80 kilometres south of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Two floors of a residence for high school students were "partially destroyed, besides a study building, said the DSNS.

A fire broke out shortly after the strike at around 7 a.m. local time, impacting more than 300 square metres.

Overnight, Russia attacked Ukraine with multiple Iranian-made Shahed (martyr) drones, reported the Ukrainian Air Force.

A total of 21 drones were launched from the Russian region of Bryansk, located north of Ukraine.

Sixteen were shot down by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defences, the country's airforce said on Telegram.

Russia's deadly strike comes a day after Ukraine carried out a drone attack on Russian territory, according to a regional governor.

"Ukrainian armed forces used a drone to attack the territory of the Novozybkov oil pumping station belonging to Transneft," said Alexander Bogomaz, head of the Russian region Briansk, on Telegram.

The attack did not cause any casualties.