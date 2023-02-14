English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Turkey

Devastation as far as the eye can see: Watch our Antakya drone footage

Access to the comments Comments
By Anelise Borges  & Euronews
FILE: Rescue workers continue to clear rubble in the search for the missing, in Antakya, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
FILE: Rescue workers continue to clear rubble in the search for the missing, in Antakya, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023   -  Copyright  AP Photo

The ancient Turkish city of Antakya lies in ruins, shaken to its foundations by two powerful earthquakes, and now many of the buildings have been reduced to rubble. 

Euronews International Correspondent Anelise Borges is reporting from amid the devastation of Antakya, and took this drone video, which shows the extent of the devastation as far as the eye can see.

From the ground there's one perspective, from the drone's vantage point the scale of the disaster that has unfolded here is clear to see.  

Watch the full video by clicking on the player, above.