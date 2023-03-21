Bulgaria’s president has put arms supplies to Ukraine on ice until after his country’s parliamentary elections on April 2.

President Rumen Radev told journalists at a conference on anti-corruption and national security in Sofia that his country would not be participating in the joint EU procurement of ammunition for Ukraine until after the election, but that it would support European diplomatic efforts to restore peace.

He said: “While the caretaker government rules, Bulgaria will not provide Ukraine with its fighter jets, anti-aircraft missile systems, tanks and armoured personnel carriers.”

President Radev called Bulgaria’s fifth parliamentary election in five years in January.

He added: “It is proper for Bulgarian citizens to know the positions of the parties that we expect, after the elections, to decide on behalf of Bulgaria whether they will be part of the efforts to restore peace or prolong the war.”