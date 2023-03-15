A replica of the concrete punishment cell that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is periodically placed in has been unveiled near the Louvre in Paris.

The organisers said the cell shows the conditions that the opposition politician has been subjected to in the penal colony in the Vladimir region where he is being held, describing it as "a prison within a prison."

Navalny has spent more than 100 days of the past six months in the punishment cell.

Visitors can venture inside the makeshift cell “to assess the conditions” in which President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic has been held, according to organisers of the event.

Navalny, 46, has spent his career fighting official corruption.

He suffered a near-fatal poisoning with a nerve agent in 2020 that he blames on the Kremlin.

After five months of recovering in Germany, he returned to Russia and was immediately arrested.

He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for a parole violation, and last year was sentenced to another nine-year term for fraud and contempt of court.

A film about Navalny’s poisoning and political activism won the Oscar for the best documentary feature on Sunday.