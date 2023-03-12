France’s Senate passes controversial reform to pension system

France's Senate has passed a controversial reform to the country's pension system by 195 votes to 112 late on Saturday night.

It means the government's package to raise the pension age from 62 to 64 is another step towards becoming law.

Gérard Larcher, French Senate president: "We have reached the end of this very dense debate in which everyone has spoken. Since Thursday, March 2, we have sat continuously for ten days and almost as many nights for a total of more than 100 hours of debate. We have registered a record number of amendments and sub-amendments: 8,900 in total."

The text must now be agreed upon during a joint committee on Wednesday 15 March.

The vote came hours after hundreds of thousands of people marched in protest in rallies across the country, although in significantly fewer numbers than expected.