Ukrainian authorities maintain that defending troops will continue to fight for the eastern city of Bakhmut and an order has been issued to send reinforcements to the area.

However, the Institute for the Study of War said that Bakhmut is not intrinsically significant - operationally or strategically.

While taking the city is necessary but of limited value to Russian forces, Moscow's attacks will very likely culminate after assaulting troops have secured it, if not before, due to the heavy losses Russia has suffered fighting for the city.

The UK defence ministry assesses that the Russian military command is failing to properly equip its forces despite close combat engagements in Ukraine.

