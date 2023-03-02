Chancellor Scholz warns China: Don't send weapons to Russian aggressor

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned China not to send weapons to Russia.

It comes as Germany and other partners are holding talks with the government in Kyiv about "future security commitments for Ukraine," Scholz said Thursday.

"It is clear that we will help Ukraine to achieve peace," the German leader warned before the lower house of the German parliament, the Bundestag.

"That is why we are discussing with Kiev and other partners future security commitments for Ukraine," explained Scholz, who will meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday.

"But promises of security presuppose imperatively that Ukraine will successfully defend itself in this war," the chancellor argued, promising that Germany would continue its aid to Ukraine.

"The question remains: is (Vladimir) Putin ready to negotiate a return to principles and a just peace? For the moment, there is nothing to suggest this," said Scholz.

Chancellor Scholz also appealed to China, which suspected by Washington of wanting to deliver weapons to Moscow.

"My message to Beijing is clear: use your influence in Moscow to demand the withdrawal of Russian troops. And do not provide weapons to the Russian aggressor," warned Scholz.