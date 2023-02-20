English
Mudslides in Brazil kill several in north Sao Paulo state

By Euronews  with AP
This photo provided by the Sao Paulo Government shows vehicles fallen from an elevated area along the beach in Sao Sebastiao, east of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023   -  Copyright  Sao Paulo Government via AP

At least 19 people have died across several cities in north Sao Paulo state amid floods and landslides, according to Brazilian authorities.

With the death toll likely to rise, the cities of Sao Sebastiao and Bertioga, two of the hardest hit, cancelled their Carnival festivities. Rescue teams are struggling to retrieve missing people – many of whom are feared dead in the rubble.

Sao Paulo state government said in a statement that rainfall in the region has surpassed six centimetres in one day, one of the highest amounts ever in Brazil in such a short period.

Bertioga alone had nearl seven centimetres in 24 hours, the state government said.

Gov. Tarcisio de Freitas said in a statement he requested support from the army, which will send two airplanes and rescue teams to the region.

He also issued a state of emergency for the cities of Ubatuba, Sao Sebastiao, Ilhabela, Caraguatatuba and Bertioga.