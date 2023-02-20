A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has shaken the southeastern Turkish province of Hatay, the Kandilli earthquake observatory in Istanbul reported on Monday.

The epicentre was in the district of Samandag. The quake hit the town of Defne at 20:00 local time (18:04 CET) and was reportedly felt in Antakya and Adana

It comes two weeks after a devastating 7.7 earthquake struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, shortly followed by a second 7.6 magnitude tremor.

To date, some 47,000 fatalities have been recorded in both countries, with the death toll still expected to rise.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who faces elections in May or June, says his country will build tens of thousands of new homes as early as next month.

This is a breaking story. Our journalists will update the article as more information comes in.