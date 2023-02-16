Russia claims to be making ground near Bakhmut as round-the-clock attacks continue on the city and on other positions in eastern Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called Bakhmut "our fortress", but civilians in the neighbouring town of Chasiv Yar are leaving as the situation in the city becomes more dangerous.

Lubov is a Chasiv Yar resident. She is one of the many who have made the difficult decision to leave.

"Shelling is scary," she says, "we need to get away. I want to see my granddaughter who lives where we're going, in Lviv. We hope the Ukrainian army will fight for us and defeat the Russians. And then we'll definitely come back."

Since 2014, the charity 'Save Ukraine' has been evacuating the vulnerable from conflict areas in Ukraine. As of early February 2023, the organisation says it has taken over 83,000 people to safety.

Evacuees are first taken to Pokrosk then to an emergency assistance centre run by the organisation where they receive assistance in finding long-term accommodation to help start a new life somewhere safer.

President Zelenskyy described the situation in the direction of Bakhmut as the "hottest" at the moment, but insisted troops were standing firm.

Ukrainian officials have recently restricted access to the area for aid workers, sparking speculation Kyiv's forces could be getting ready to withdraw after a gruelling months-long battle.

NATO allies discuss weaponry

Meanwhile on Wednesday during a visit to Kyiv, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, pledged support for Ukraine but cautioned that future military aid would have to be balanced with Sweden's own defence needs.

This comes as Ukraine's Western backers were meeting for a second day in Brussels to discuss stepping up the speed of ammunition and weapon deliveries to the besieged nation.

President Zelenskyy renewed his plea for fighter jets after securing commitments for tanks, air defence and precision missiles. However the NATO allies are focusing on ensuring the Ukrainian forces have the ammunition, armoured vehicles and air defences they need on the ground to push back renewed Russian offensives.

At the meeting, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said "the issue of air defence and the issue of ammunition resupply are much more important at the moment than the discussion about combat aircraft".

The fight against the Russian invasion is consuming significant amounts of ammunition, putting a strain on stockpiles and armament industries on both sides of the conflict.