Pharrell Williams named creative director of Louis Vuitton's menswear

Two-time Oscar nominee Pharell Williams was appointed the new artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection on Tuesday, succeeding the late Virgil Abloh, the jack-of-all-trades artist who skillfully married luxury and streetwear.

Accustomed to the front rows of catwalks, the US pop sensation has already collaborated with other top fashion brands including Moncler and Adidas.

"I am happy to see Pharrell return home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008," said Pietro Beccari, CEO of Louis Vuitton. “His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton to a very exciting new chapter.”

The 49-year-old collaborated with the luxury brand's designer Marc Jacobs to design eyewear for the label in 2004 and again in 2008. He also joined forces with Chanel in 2017. He also has a number of his own fashion brands including Billionaire Boys Club and Icecream.

With hits such as 'Happy' and 'Get Lucky' under his belt, Pharrell has filled a position that has been vacant since November 2021 when Abloh died of cancer at age 41.