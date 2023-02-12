Tens of thousands of Israelis join anti-government protests

Tens of thousands of people across Israel took part in anti-government protests on Saturday against the government's plans to overhaul the justice system.

The plans, which the government says are needed to curb overreach by activist judges, have drawn fierce opposition from groups including lawyers, and raised concerns among business leaders, widening already deep political divisions in Israeli society.

Activists say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's legislative efforts will weaken the Supreme Court, limit judicial oversight and secure political control over judicial appointments. Critics say the plans will also undermine the rights of minorities and open the door to more corruption. They have accused Netanyahu of trying to escape a legal case against him. He is on trial on corruption charges which he denies.

Netanyahu has dismissed the protests as a refusal by his opponents to accept the results of November's general election that ushered in the most right-wing government in Israel's history.

A first reading of some of the controversial proposals is due to take place on Monday amid calls for partial strikes by businesses and professional groups.