Astronauts and cosmonauts on the International Space Station had an early morning delivery on Saturday when an uncrewed cargo resupply vessel docked at 4.45 am CET.

The Progress 83 vessel was carrying three tonnes of food, fuel and other supplies. It had taken off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

NASA control centre monitored the vessel’s arrival and released pictures.

The ISS has two women and five men aboard, comprising the Expedition 68 crew.

They are: NASA astronaut Frank Rubio; Roscosmos cosmonaut Dmitri Petelin; Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata; NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann; and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Anna Kikina.

In addition to running the space station and managing docking events, the crew is carrying out scientific research with current projects focusing on how microgravity affects brain function and digestion.