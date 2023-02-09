Young Ukrainians rebuild destroyed homes in the village of Horenka

Tetiana's family home in the village of Horenka, north of Kyiv, was burned to ashes after a bomb fell in her backyard.

Located in the Bucha region, Horenka was devastated by Russian shelling during the first weeks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As the war nears the one-year mark, the 'Brave to Rebuild' charity has been helping residents to repair their homes.

For Tatiana, leaving her village behind was simply not an option “I love this place and I won’t go to any other place. I want to stay here”.

"Right now we are clearing the land so that in the future we can rebuild something."

A charity driven by young volunteers

Many of Brave to Rebuild's volunteers are young Ukrainians, such as 20-year-old Roman, a maths student who dedicates his spare time to rebuilding his country.

“It’s almost a year since the war started and there’s still a lot of ruins that need to be removed and rebuilt. It could be me. I live 5 km from here, so this could be my home. So if I don’t help people who live here, then who will?".

Olena Liashenko, the charity’s coordinator told Euronews, “unfortunately the owners of these houses don’t have the possibilities or the money to clear things up."

"When they lose their homes, they lose everything. That’s why we work here as volunteers to help them to rebuild at least something”.

