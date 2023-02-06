English
world news

Fighting intensifies in eastern Ukraine as Russia piles pressure on Bakhmut

By Oleksandra Vakulina
People pass by working generators during a power outage in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
People pass by working generators during a power outage in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.   -   Copyright  Efrem Lukatsky/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

Russian forces continue to bombard Ukrainian positions at several locations in the Donetsk region. 

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there are reports circulating that Russia's military is plotting a symbolic blitz close to the one-year anniversary of the invasion.  

Kyiv says its units are repelling the attacks in Bakhmut, Soledar and Vuhledar, and are preparing themselves for further escalation.

Watch Sasha Vakulina's report in the video player above