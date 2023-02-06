Russian forces continue to bombard Ukrainian positions at several locations in the Donetsk region.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there are reports circulating that Russia's military is plotting a symbolic blitz close to the one-year anniversary of the invasion.

Kyiv says its units are repelling the attacks in Bakhmut, Soledar and Vuhledar, and are preparing themselves for further escalation.

