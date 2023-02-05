Ukraine officials suspect Russia is preparing a large-scale bombardment as the one-year anniversary of its invasion nears. They believe the strikes could reach the country's major cities, including the capital Kyiv.

This comes as more and more Western nations send weapons to Ukraine. The United States has now pledged precision-guided missiles and anti-aircraft batteries.

France and Italy will both send their SAMP/T anti-aircraft system in the spring.

Canada's Minister of National Defence Anita Anand has published footage of a Canadian Leopard 2 tank being loaded onto a plane at an airport.

"The first Canadian Leopard 2 is en route," Anand said. "Canada’s support for Ukraine is unwavering."

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has authorised the government to begin using seized Russian money to aid Ukraine. The announcement came during a meeting between Garland and Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.

EU countries on Sunday implemented new price restrictions on the purchase of refined petroleum products from Russia. The 27 members reached the agreement at the recent summit in Kyiv.

