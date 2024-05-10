Spanish court drops tax fraud case against Shakira

A second investigation into the Colombian singer's alleged tax fraud has been shelved by Spanish prosecutors due to a lack of evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Spanish court has provisionally dropped its investigation into an alleged case of tax fraud by pop star Shakira, following a recommendation from prosecutors.

The Colombian singer had been under investigation for failing to pay €6.7 million in tax on her 2018 income by using an offshore company, to which she denied any wrongdoing.

The state prosecutors, who brought the case in July 2023, recommended that the probe be closed, citing "insufficient evidence” of intent to defraud on Wednesday (8 May).

The court agreed, shelving the case a day later due to there no longer being an accusation on behalf of persecutors or the regional government of Catalonia.

“There is no indication that can prove that Shakira Isabel M. R. had consciously and voluntarily omitted information and documentation with tax significance," the investigating court said in a statement.

If the ruling is not appealed by prosecutors within a week, it will be definitive.

This was the second time the 'Hips Don't Lie' singer had been charged with tax evasion.

In November 2023, she struck a deal with prosecutors (in just eight minutes) after admitting a failure to pay the Spanish government €14.5 million between 2012 and 2014 and agreeing to pay a fine of nearly €7.8 million.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, was living in Barcelona until around 2022 with her ex-partner, retired footballer Gerard Piqué, and their two children.

After the couple broke-up, she moved to Miami, US - and released a scathing revenge song featuring lyrics like: “I've outgrown you and that's why you're with a girl just like you.”

Despite her recent legal battles, Shakira was honoured with a giant bronze statue in her Colombian hometown of Barranquilla at the end of last year.