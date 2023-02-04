In the eastern city of Bakhmut, on the frontline of a prolonged battle between Ukrainian and Russian forces, there is no let-up in the fighting.

Throughout Friday, a steady exchange of small arms fire and the pounding of mortar shells to and from Russian positions could be heard, with smoke seen rising from the city centre, behind the golden-domed All Saints' Church.

In Ukrainian-controlled Bakhmut, a charity helping residents has set up washing machines and showers with hot water in an underground basement. They have also dug to reach an underground well, to make access to water easier, as the city's last residents adjust to life in the war-ravaged town.

