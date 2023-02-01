In an unprecedented sign of solidarity and support, a delegation of the European Union will travel to Kyiv this week for a historic summit in the war-battered nation.

With Russia's war days away from the one-year mark, there will be many issues on the agenda but bringing Ukraine closer to joining the bloc is set to dominate.

Ukraine gained EU candidate status in June last year, just months after President Vladimir Putin sent his troops rolling across the border.

Brussels is expected to encourage Kyiv to continue reforms needed for EU membership but Ukrainian officials have said they will be demanding clarity and a timeframe.

"It is all very complicated," Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine told Euronews' Sasha Vakulina.

"Membership in the EU is a combination of the accomplishment of a country but also the political will of the leaders to take this decision. So it is a very multilayered process.

"The major contribution Ukraine can make is to make sure that this decision is taken ASAP - making sure that we are prepared for this window of opportunity. This is why we advocate for opening the accession talks already this year."

