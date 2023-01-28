A new barrage of Russian shelling has killed at least 10 Ukrainian civilians and wounded 20 others in a day, the office of Ukraine’s president has said.

Regional officials said towns and villages in the east and in the south that are within reach of the Russian artillery suffered most.

Three people were killed, and at least two others wounded, following a Russian strike on the city of Konstantynivka in eastern Ukraine, the local governor said on Saturday.

"The Russians fired at a residential neighbourhood, damaged four multi-storey buildings, a hotel, garages and civilian cars," Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on social media.

"Three civilians were killed. At least two were wounded," he added.

But the Ukrainian army says it is exacting a significant toll on Russia’s soldiers. It claims to have killed 109 and wounded another 188 in one day of fighting around Vuhledar on Thursday.

Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian armed forces’ eastern operational command, added: “Fierce fighting is ongoing. The enemy is indeed trying to achieve an intermediate success there, but thanks to the efforts of our defenders, they are unsuccessful.”