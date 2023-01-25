California Governor Gavin Newsom called out House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for saying little about the recent spate of gun violence in their state.

The Democratic governor called on McCarthy and other Republicans to work for gun safety reform.

"I want an expression of prayers, even condolences. Nothing," Newsom said of the California congressman.

"And it should surprise nobody. Where has he been on gun safety reform?"

Gun safety reform

Speaking in Washington at around the same time Tuesday afternoon, McCarthy expressed his condolences to families and Californians over the recent violence.

Governor Newsom was in Half Moon Bay, where officials say a 66-year-old agricultural worker, who has been arrested, killed seven people in back-to-back shootings at two mushroom farms.

The state is mourning its third mass killing in eight days.

Monterey shooting

Eleven people died in a mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey last Saturday, the gunman later took his own life.

A week earlier, at least two assailants fatally shot a 16-year-old mother clutching her 10-month-old baby, and killed four others in a brazen attack in a central California farming community that remained unsolved.