The heads of Germany and France met in Paris on Sunday to mark their decades-long friendship, despite strains in the relationship over the war in Ukraine.

The 60th anniversary of the Élysée Treaty comes as Kyiv has called on its allies for more powerful arms, such as tanks, to fight Russian forces.

Berlin has so far resisted Ukraine’s request for Leopard 2 tanks, with reports claiming that it will only send them if Washington does the same.

But Germany has said it will not "oppose" Poland's willingness to deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine if Warsaw asks for permission.

"If we were asked, we would not oppose it," said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Sunday during an interview in Paris on French TV channel LCI.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that if Germany did not agree to the transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Poland was prepared to build a “smaller coalition” of countries that would go ahead and send the vehicles.

France has already agreed to send light tanks to Ukraine, and has said that it could soon send Leclerc heavy tanks.

