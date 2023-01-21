English
United Kingdom

Police in England fine UK PM Rishi Sunak for not wearing a seatbelt

By Mark Armstrong  with EVN
Rishi Sunak was also fined in 2022 for breaking COVID rules in the UK
Rishi Sunak was also fined in 2022 for breaking COVID rules in the UK   -   Copyright  Frank Augstein/AP

Police in England say British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will have to pay a fine for not wearing a seatbelt.

The news comes after he uploaded a video on social media showing him travelling in the back seat of a car not wearing the safety device.

The footage was examined by officers in Lancashire in northwest England who confirmed Mr Sunak has been issued with a fixed penalty notice.

The prime minister has reportedly apologised and said he will pay the fine.

It is the second police fine in a year after he had to pay a penalty for breaking COVID protocol by attending a party in Downing Street.