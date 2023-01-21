Police in England say British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will have to pay a fine for not wearing a seatbelt.

The news comes after he uploaded a video on social media showing him travelling in the back seat of a car not wearing the safety device.

The footage was examined by officers in Lancashire in northwest England who confirmed Mr Sunak has been issued with a fixed penalty notice.

The prime minister has reportedly apologised and said he will pay the fine.

It is the second police fine in a year after he had to pay a penalty for breaking COVID protocol by attending a party in Downing Street.