A flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder have been retrieved from the site of Sunday's passenger plane crash in Nepal that killed at least 68 of the 72 people onboard.

A spokesperson for Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority says the boxes, which were found on Monday, would be handed over to investigators. Meanwhile, two more bodies were found by rescuers searching the debris.

“I did not know that it was going to crash. When I started shooting, as you can see in the video, the plane suddenly tilts, just like a fighter plane tilts to dodge a missile," explained eyewitness Diwas Bohora.

"I saw that and I thought that it was surely going to come towards our homes. I thought that everything will be finished here after it crashes, I will also be dead.”

On Monday evening, relatives and friends were still gathered outside a local hospital. Many consoled each other, while some shouted at officials to speed up the post-mortems so they could take the bodies of their loved ones home for funerals.

The Yeti Airlines plane was completing the 27-minute flight from the capital, Kathmandu, to Pokhara, 200 kilometres west.

Authorities say that 38 people have been identified and that any explanations for the crash remain unclear.

