An original Tintin drawing that has captivated millions of readers over several generations around the world is to go up for sale.

'Tintin in America' is one of the best-known episodes of the saga of the Belgian comic book hero.

Drawn in black and white by Hergé in 1942, it's due to go up for auction on February 10 in Paris and could fetch more than €3 million euros.

The director of the auction house, Vinciane de Traux, said the drawing reveals a certain amount of experimentation by the artist.

"You can look at this here and imagine that the Indians were probably originally drawn larger, only to be erased and replaced by teepees, and then placed in the foreground," she explained, "or perhaps it was a test on the perspective and size of different people and different objects in the composition."

Tintin fans may well be hoping that the buyer will not keep it for years in a drawer.

In 2021, the original cover illustration of "Blue Lotus", drawn in 1936, was sold for €3.2 million.