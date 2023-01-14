Former Brazillian Justice Minister arrested in probe into attempted insurrection

As he boarded a plane from Florida bound for Brazil, he already knew his fate. Anderson Torres, the former Justice Minister of Brazil under the previous President, Jair Bolsonaro, was taken into custody after he landed.

Authorities had ordered the former minister to return home, threatening to begin extradition proceedings if he didn’t comply.

He faces accusations of colluding with thousands of Bolsonaro fans who ransacked Congress and the Supreme Court in a violent rejection of new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Brazil's new justice minister, Flavio Dino, also confirmed the existence of a draft document found at Torres' home proposing steps for a possible 'correction' of the Presidential election.

In response, Torres has denied the claims against him, saying that the draft document was likely destined to be destroyed.

Meanwhile, a Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday authorised including Bolsonaro in its investigation into the causes of the attempted insurrection on 8 January.

